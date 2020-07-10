All apartments in Golden
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

1119 Miller Pl

1119 Miller Place · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Miller Place, Golden, CO 80401
Golden Proper

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Remarkable 2 story plus basement Central Golden Townhome - Rare offering in Central Golden location. This incredible 2 story townhouse is in walking distance to everything in Golden including restaurants, shops and parks. The rec center is just a block away. Convenient access to the Golden Freeway, Highway 6 and Highway 93.

This stunning townhouse features an efficient newer furnace an water heater. All kitchen appliances are new and the washer and dryer are included. The house has new laminate flooring, new paint, and is completely updated.
The main floor has a large kitchen with granite countertops, along with a cozy living and dinning area. The upstairs has a wonderful loft with vaulted ceiling and skylight that can be opened. This loft can be used for anything including a home office with desk. The master bedroom sits next to the loft and has large closet and and 5 piece bath. Downstairs has the 2nd bedroom for privacy perfect for a teen with their own separate bathroom and additional living room area. The laundry area and additional large storage room round out the lower level.

This unit has an attached 1 car garage with additional driveway space for an additional car along with street parking as well. The HOA handles all landscaping and the tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Landlord will consider a small dog.

Property will be ready for a January 1st move in day.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5334984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Miller Pl have any available units?
1119 Miller Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 1119 Miller Pl have?
Some of 1119 Miller Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Miller Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Miller Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Miller Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Miller Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Miller Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Miller Pl offers parking.
Does 1119 Miller Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Miller Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Miller Pl have a pool?
No, 1119 Miller Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Miller Pl have accessible units?
No, 1119 Miller Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Miller Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Miller Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Miller Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Miller Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

