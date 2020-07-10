1119 Miller Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Remarkable 2 story plus basement Central Golden Townhome - Rare offering in Central Golden location. This incredible 2 story townhouse is in walking distance to everything in Golden including restaurants, shops and parks. The rec center is just a block away. Convenient access to the Golden Freeway, Highway 6 and Highway 93.



This stunning townhouse features an efficient newer furnace an water heater. All kitchen appliances are new and the washer and dryer are included. The house has new laminate flooring, new paint, and is completely updated.

The main floor has a large kitchen with granite countertops, along with a cozy living and dinning area. The upstairs has a wonderful loft with vaulted ceiling and skylight that can be opened. This loft can be used for anything including a home office with desk. The master bedroom sits next to the loft and has large closet and and 5 piece bath. Downstairs has the 2nd bedroom for privacy perfect for a teen with their own separate bathroom and additional living room area. The laundry area and additional large storage room round out the lower level.



This unit has an attached 1 car garage with additional driveway space for an additional car along with street parking as well. The HOA handles all landscaping and the tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Landlord will consider a small dog.



Property will be ready for a January 1st move in day.



No Cats Allowed



