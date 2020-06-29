All apartments in Golden
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

1114 6th St #1

1114 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1114 6th Street, Golden, CO 80403
Golden Proper

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
1114 6th St #1 Available 04/23/20 Modern Condo in the heart of Golden - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!
Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Spectacular, modern condo located in the heart of Golden!
This immaculate home features a welcoming atmosphere upon walking in the front door with soft paint colors throughout, gleaming hardwood floors, and an open floor plan. The kitchen is magnificent with stainless steel appliances, fabulous cabinets and counter tops, tasteful tile back splash and a separate eating area. The family room has amazing views of North and South Table Mesa and a beautiful stone fireplace to help keep warm on those chilly Colorado evening! The master suite is on the top floor and offers a private patio, adjoining bathroom with double shower and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on the main level share a full bathroom.
Close to C-470, 6th Ave and the light rail for an easy commute. Also very close to hiking and biking trails.
HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5572702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 6th St #1 have any available units?
1114 6th St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 1114 6th St #1 have?
Some of 1114 6th St #1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 6th St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1114 6th St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 6th St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 6th St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1114 6th St #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1114 6th St #1 offers parking.
Does 1114 6th St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 6th St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 6th St #1 have a pool?
No, 1114 6th St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1114 6th St #1 have accessible units?
No, 1114 6th St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 6th St #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 6th St #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 6th St #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1114 6th St #1 has units with air conditioning.
