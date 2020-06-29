Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

1114 6th St #1 Available 04/23/20 Modern Condo in the heart of Golden - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Spectacular, modern condo located in the heart of Golden!

This immaculate home features a welcoming atmosphere upon walking in the front door with soft paint colors throughout, gleaming hardwood floors, and an open floor plan. The kitchen is magnificent with stainless steel appliances, fabulous cabinets and counter tops, tasteful tile back splash and a separate eating area. The family room has amazing views of North and South Table Mesa and a beautiful stone fireplace to help keep warm on those chilly Colorado evening! The master suite is on the top floor and offers a private patio, adjoining bathroom with double shower and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on the main level share a full bathroom.

Close to C-470, 6th Ave and the light rail for an easy commute. Also very close to hiking and biking trails.

APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



