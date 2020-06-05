All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

The Edge

Open Now until 6pm
4600 E Kentucky Ave · (309) 245-0388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease now and receive up to $500 off move-in costs! Lease in your PJ's! We are now offering virtual tours. Contact us today to schedule your virtual visit!
Location

4600 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,723

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,741

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk to everything that buzzes in Glendale, including some of the neighborhood's best shopping, dining and nightlife, at 4600 E Kentucky.1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $3.50/month, Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot, uncovered reserved: $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Edge have any available units?
The Edge has 3 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Edge have?
Some of The Edge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edge currently offering any rent specials?
The Edge is offering the following rent specials: Lease now and receive up to $500 off move-in costs! Lease in your PJ's! We are now offering virtual tours. Contact us today to schedule your virtual visit!
Is The Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edge is pet friendly.
Does The Edge offer parking?
Yes, The Edge offers parking.
Does The Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edge have a pool?
Yes, The Edge has a pool.
Does The Edge have accessible units?
No, The Edge does not have accessible units.
Does The Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edge has units with dishwashers.
Does The Edge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Edge has units with air conditioning.

