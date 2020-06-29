All apartments in Evans
3329, Corvina, Court
3329 Corvina Court · (970) 506-0615
Location

3329 Corvina Court, Evans, CO 80634

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2468 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful patio home in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Very open layout with family room blending into full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, granite, dining area opens to back yard patio. Master is close to patio, with large master bathroom and walk in closet. Opposite side of the house has additional bedroom and full bathroom. Washer & dryer are included, unfinished basement allows for extra storage. Central AC, 2 car garage. Not suitable for pets. Tenants pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329, Corvina, Court have any available units?
3329, Corvina, Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3329, Corvina, Court have?
Some of 3329, Corvina, Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329, Corvina, Court currently offering any rent specials?
3329, Corvina, Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329, Corvina, Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329, Corvina, Court is pet friendly.
Does 3329, Corvina, Court offer parking?
Yes, 3329, Corvina, Court offers parking.
Does 3329, Corvina, Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3329, Corvina, Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329, Corvina, Court have a pool?
No, 3329, Corvina, Court does not have a pool.
Does 3329, Corvina, Court have accessible units?
No, 3329, Corvina, Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3329, Corvina, Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329, Corvina, Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3329, Corvina, Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3329, Corvina, Court has units with air conditioning.
