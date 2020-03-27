All apartments in Evans
Find more places like 3302 Laguna St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evans, CO
/
3302 Laguna St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3302 Laguna St.

3302 Laguna Street · (970) 329-9453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evans
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3302 Laguna Street, Evans, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3302 Laguna St. · Avail. Jun 24

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
3302 Laguna St. Available 06/24/20 Beautiful 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch on Corner Lot - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

This home features:

5 Bedrooms
3 Baths
2 Car garage
2882 Sq Ft
Built in 2005
Floor to ceiling stone fireplace in great room
Finished basement
Theatre room
Corner lot
Central heat/air
Washer/dryer in unit
Sprinkler System
Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for mowing/snow removal.
2 caged animals allowed with $250.00 non refundable pet fee. Please no dogs/cats.
1 year lease term
MF 5/27/20

To schedule a showing please call (970) 329-9453

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Laguna St. have any available units?
3302 Laguna St. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3302 Laguna St. have?
Some of 3302 Laguna St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Laguna St. currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Laguna St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Laguna St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Laguna St. is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Laguna St. offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Laguna St. does offer parking.
Does 3302 Laguna St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 Laguna St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Laguna St. have a pool?
No, 3302 Laguna St. does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Laguna St. have accessible units?
No, 3302 Laguna St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Laguna St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Laguna St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Laguna St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3302 Laguna St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3302 Laguna St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road
Evans, CO 80620

Similar Pages

Evans 1 BedroomsEvans 2 Bedrooms
Evans Apartments with BalconyEvans Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Evans Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Englewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, CO
Welby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COGunbarrel, COCheyenne, WYCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity