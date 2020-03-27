Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace media room

3302 Laguna St. Available 06/24/20 Beautiful 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch on Corner Lot - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



This home features:



5 Bedrooms

3 Baths

2 Car garage

2882 Sq Ft

Built in 2005

Floor to ceiling stone fireplace in great room

Finished basement

Theatre room

Corner lot

Central heat/air

Washer/dryer in unit

Sprinkler System

Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for mowing/snow removal.

2 caged animals allowed with $250.00 non refundable pet fee. Please no dogs/cats.

1 year lease term

MF 5/27/20



To schedule a showing please call (970) 329-9453



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



