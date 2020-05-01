All apartments in Erie
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

938 Shuttleworth Dr

938 Shuttleworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

938 Shuttleworth Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
938 Shuttleworth Dr Available 05/15/20 938 Shuttleworth - Tri level home with hardwood floors throughout. Large fenced backyard, patio, air conditioning, dogs ok

(RLNE5745529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have any available units?
938 Shuttleworth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have?
Some of 938 Shuttleworth Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Shuttleworth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
938 Shuttleworth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Shuttleworth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 Shuttleworth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr offer parking?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have a pool?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have accessible units?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 938 Shuttleworth Dr has units with air conditioning.

