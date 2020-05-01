Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 938 Shuttleworth Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
938 Shuttleworth Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
938 Shuttleworth Dr
938 Shuttleworth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
938 Shuttleworth Drive, Erie, CO 80516
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
938 Shuttleworth Dr Available 05/15/20 938 Shuttleworth - Tri level home with hardwood floors throughout. Large fenced backyard, patio, air conditioning, dogs ok
(RLNE5745529)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have any available units?
938 Shuttleworth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Erie, CO
.
What amenities does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have?
Some of 938 Shuttleworth Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 938 Shuttleworth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
938 Shuttleworth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Shuttleworth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 Shuttleworth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr offer parking?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have a pool?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have accessible units?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Shuttleworth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 Shuttleworth Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 938 Shuttleworth Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Erie 2 Bedrooms
Erie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with Gym
Erie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Wellington, CO
Niwot, CO
Shaw Heights, CO
Stonegate, CO
Gunbarrel, CO
Cherry Creek, CO
Windsor, CO
Berthoud, CO
Columbine, CO
Applewood, CO
Ken Caryl, CO
Dakota Ridge, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College