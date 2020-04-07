All apartments in Erie
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:39 PM

813 Parkdale Place

813 Parkdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

813 Parkdale Place, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this beautiful home in Vista Pointe! 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and a fully finished basement. Huge master suite with five piece master bath and walk-in closet. Study is on main level with french doors for added privacy. Spacious loft on second level for additional living space. This home is nestled in a cul de sac across the street from a wonderful park.Schedule your tour today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Parkdale Place have any available units?
813 Parkdale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
Is 813 Parkdale Place currently offering any rent specials?
813 Parkdale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Parkdale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Parkdale Place is pet friendly.
Does 813 Parkdale Place offer parking?
No, 813 Parkdale Place does not offer parking.
Does 813 Parkdale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Parkdale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Parkdale Place have a pool?
No, 813 Parkdale Place does not have a pool.
Does 813 Parkdale Place have accessible units?
No, 813 Parkdale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Parkdale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Parkdale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Parkdale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Parkdale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
