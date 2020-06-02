3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking internet access

Beautiful Condo at Blue Sky at Vista Ridge - This condo is in a newly built complex in the beautiful and spacious Vista Ridge.

Trails, Golf Course and expansive views make this neighborhood a pleasure to live in and enjoy. Close to everything but far enough away to "escape" this location is only minutes from I25/E470 and if you turn West for the neighborhood only minutes from lovely downtown Lafayette and Louisville and just a 20-minute drive to downtown Boulder. The property boasts a lovely community pool, plenty of parking, trails that go for miles with a view of the mountains and friendly neighbors. The condo is in terrific condition. Vaulted Ceilings, balconies off living room and master bedroom, big windows with lots of natural light, and updated kitchen and bathrooms create a wonderful environment. Pets are negotiable w/ a deposit. Inquire more today!



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cvxjr32j8ztwqrq/3155%20Blue%20Sky%20Cir%20%2316-306.mp4?dl=0



(RLNE3987886)