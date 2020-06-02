All apartments in Erie
3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306

3155 Blue Sky Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3155 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Beautiful Condo at Blue Sky at Vista Ridge - This condo is in a newly built complex in the beautiful and spacious Vista Ridge.
Trails, Golf Course and expansive views make this neighborhood a pleasure to live in and enjoy. Close to everything but far enough away to "escape" this location is only minutes from I25/E470 and if you turn West for the neighborhood only minutes from lovely downtown Lafayette and Louisville and just a 20-minute drive to downtown Boulder. The property boasts a lovely community pool, plenty of parking, trails that go for miles with a view of the mountains and friendly neighbors. The condo is in terrific condition. Vaulted Ceilings, balconies off living room and master bedroom, big windows with lots of natural light, and updated kitchen and bathrooms create a wonderful environment. Pets are negotiable w/ a deposit. Inquire more today!

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cvxjr32j8ztwqrq/3155%20Blue%20Sky%20Cir%20%2316-306.mp4?dl=0

(RLNE3987886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 have any available units?
3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 have?
Some of 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 is pet friendly.
Does 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 offer parking?
Yes, 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 offers parking.
Does 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 have a pool?
Yes, 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 has a pool.
Does 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 have accessible units?
No, 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3155 Blue Sky Circle Unit 16-306 has units with air conditioning.

