2565 Skyline Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This amazing 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 5018 Sq. Ft. Total and a 3 car tandem garage with room for your golf cart! This home has a spacious Main Floor Master with a huge walk-in closet, 5 piece bath and a sitting area. 21' Tall Ceilings in gorgeous great room with gas fireplace and built in entertainment unit. Gourmet stainless steel kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops and lovely wood floors! This house is perfect for entertaining with an open floor plan and all the amenities. Vista Ridge is a premier golf course community and includes lots of amenities including two community pools a fitness center, and a community center. There is no outside maintenance required- HOA manages the landscape and snow removal. Take a look at this amazing home and community today! Call Linda for showings 303.994.2689 Cell or 303.221.7772 Office. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application. All adults 18 and over must make application. Small dog may be allowed.