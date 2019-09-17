All apartments in Erie
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2448 Walters Drive

2448 Walters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2448 Walters Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/611c36a09b ---- Stunning 5 Bedroom, French Country Style Home in Erie. This property sits on 1/2 of an acre! The kitchen is light, bright and granite counters with all stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a sitting area, ample closet space and a luxurious en suite bathroom. The basement is finished and features a large recreation room and bar area. In the backyard, there is a fire pit and garden. Close to Boulder! Pets are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ This property is a Non Smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 3 Car Garage Blinds Ceiling Fan Central A/C Finished Basement Fire Pit Gas Fireplace Gas Heating Stove Sump Pump Unfenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 Walters Drive have any available units?
2448 Walters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2448 Walters Drive have?
Some of 2448 Walters Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 Walters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2448 Walters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 Walters Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2448 Walters Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2448 Walters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2448 Walters Drive offers parking.
Does 2448 Walters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 Walters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 Walters Drive have a pool?
No, 2448 Walters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2448 Walters Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2448 Walters Drive has accessible units.
Does 2448 Walters Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 Walters Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 Walters Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2448 Walters Drive has units with air conditioning.

