Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel pool air conditioning tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

174 Maxwell Circle Available 06/08/20 Gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA Erie Home with Mountain Views! - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home is nestled in the center of a cul-de-sac that backs up to an amazing green belt. With spectacular mountain views, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace, this home is sure to please. Enjoy your 5 piece master bath, an upstairs loft, a main floor office, and even a second floor laundry room! Walking distance to the Erie community baseball fields, downtown Erie shopping, restaurants, and the Briggs Street farmers market. Tenants even have access to the community pool and local tennis courts. Call us today to schedule your private showing. This gem won't last!



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



*Ask about our pet policy*



(RLNE4677428)