Erie, CO
174 Maxwell Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

174 Maxwell Circle

174 Maxwell Circle · (720) 307-3776
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

174 Maxwell Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 174 Maxwell Circle · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3344 sqft

Amenities

174 Maxwell Circle Available 06/08/20 Gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA Erie Home with Mountain Views! - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home is nestled in the center of a cul-de-sac that backs up to an amazing green belt. With spectacular mountain views, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace, this home is sure to please. Enjoy your 5 piece master bath, an upstairs loft, a main floor office, and even a second floor laundry room! Walking distance to the Erie community baseball fields, downtown Erie shopping, restaurants, and the Briggs Street farmers market. Tenants even have access to the community pool and local tennis courts. Call us today to schedule your private showing. This gem won't last!

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

*Ask about our pet policy*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Maxwell Circle have any available units?
174 Maxwell Circle has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 174 Maxwell Circle have?
Some of 174 Maxwell Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Maxwell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
174 Maxwell Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Maxwell Circle pet-friendly?
No, 174 Maxwell Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 174 Maxwell Circle offer parking?
No, 174 Maxwell Circle does not offer parking.
Does 174 Maxwell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Maxwell Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Maxwell Circle have a pool?
Yes, 174 Maxwell Circle has a pool.
Does 174 Maxwell Circle have accessible units?
No, 174 Maxwell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Maxwell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Maxwell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Maxwell Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 174 Maxwell Circle has units with air conditioning.
