1361 Leyner Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

1361 Leyner Drive

1361 Leyner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Leyner Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd9e61a06f ---- Welcome home to this well-maintained South facing 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the highly sought after Canyon Creek Subdivision. Upon walking in you will be greeted with hardwood floors that stretch the sun filled living room into the open kitchen with ample space including eat-in-kitchen with access to the backyard with beautiful brick patio perfect for Summer dinner?s and entertaining friends and family. Upstairs features a spacious loft, master bedroom with 5 piece master bath, three additional bedrooms, and full bath. If this isn?t enough space, the finished basement offers extra living square footage a den, fifth bedroom, and 3/4 bathroom. All this and a location in the St. Vrain Valley RE-1J school district and the highly rated Red Hawk and Erie Middle schools, nearby open space, walking trails and area parks and an ideal Boulder County location that provides easy access workplaces near Denver, Broomfield or Boulder. Showings start Sunday, June 16th. Kitchen Refrigerator not included with this rental Non breed restricted Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No dogs over 30 lbs and No more than two dogs allowed.) ***SORRY- NO ROOMMATES***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Leyner Drive have any available units?
1361 Leyner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1361 Leyner Drive have?
Some of 1361 Leyner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Leyner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Leyner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Leyner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 Leyner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1361 Leyner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1361 Leyner Drive offers parking.
Does 1361 Leyner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Leyner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Leyner Drive have a pool?
No, 1361 Leyner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Leyner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1361 Leyner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Leyner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Leyner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 Leyner Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1361 Leyner Drive has units with air conditioning.

