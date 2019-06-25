1361 Leyner Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd9e61a06f ---- Welcome home to this well-maintained South facing 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the highly sought after Canyon Creek Subdivision. Upon walking in you will be greeted with hardwood floors that stretch the sun filled living room into the open kitchen with ample space including eat-in-kitchen with access to the backyard with beautiful brick patio perfect for Summer dinner?s and entertaining friends and family. Upstairs features a spacious loft, master bedroom with 5 piece master bath, three additional bedrooms, and full bath. If this isn?t enough space, the finished basement offers extra living square footage a den, fifth bedroom, and 3/4 bathroom. All this and a location in the St. Vrain Valley RE-1J school district and the highly rated Red Hawk and Erie Middle schools, nearby open space, walking trails and area parks and an ideal Boulder County location that provides easy access workplaces near Denver, Broomfield or Boulder. Showings start Sunday, June 16th. Kitchen Refrigerator not included with this rental Non breed restricted Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No dogs over 30 lbs and No more than two dogs allowed.) ***SORRY- NO ROOMMATES***