Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1115 Zodo Avenue

1115 Zodo Avenue · (720) 425-5475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1115 Zodo Avenue, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 Zodo Avenue · Avail. now

$2,775

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3398 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
1115 Zodo Avenue Erie, CO 80516 - Beautiful real hardwood flrs throughout main level & stairs of this 3 bed/3 bath home in the desirable Estates at Erie Commons. Gourmet kitchen w/ extended cabinetry, stainless appliances, & huge granite island. Open floor plan includes great room w/ fireplace, dining room w/ vaulted ceiling & large office w/ french doors. Upstairs loft has built in desk & mountain views! Fabulous Trex deck leads to large yard w/ evergreen & aspen trees. Owner pays for trash. Tenant pays for water and utilities. No Smokers.
Available April 4, 2020
Call Flagship Properties 720.425.5475 Ext. 404

(RLNE5598948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Zodo Avenue have any available units?
1115 Zodo Avenue has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 Zodo Avenue have?
Some of 1115 Zodo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Zodo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Zodo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Zodo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Zodo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 1115 Zodo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1115 Zodo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Zodo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Zodo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Zodo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 Zodo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Zodo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 Zodo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Zodo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Zodo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Zodo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Zodo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
