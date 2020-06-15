Amenities
1115 Zodo Avenue Erie, CO 80516 - Beautiful real hardwood flrs throughout main level & stairs of this 3 bed/3 bath home in the desirable Estates at Erie Commons. Gourmet kitchen w/ extended cabinetry, stainless appliances, & huge granite island. Open floor plan includes great room w/ fireplace, dining room w/ vaulted ceiling & large office w/ french doors. Upstairs loft has built in desk & mountain views! Fabulous Trex deck leads to large yard w/ evergreen & aspen trees. Owner pays for trash. Tenant pays for water and utilities. No Smokers.
Available April 4, 2020
Call Flagship Properties 720.425.5475 Ext. 404
(RLNE5598948)