Englewood, CO
685 S. Washington Cir.
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

685 S. Washington Cir.

685 South Washington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

685 South Washington Circle, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Bright and Sunny 3 Bed in Englewood!!!!! - Adorable ranch in desirable Englewood! Move in Ready with Open floor plan with loads of natural light!!! 2 Bedrooms and a bathroom with Master Bed and Bath, too!! New interior paint and flooring in kitchen. Brand New Washer and Dryer included. Ample storage throughout. Fenced back yard with 2-car attached garage. Corner lot with mature landscaping and spacious front and fully fenced backyard make this a perfect home for a family or an entertainers dream. An ideal location for both work and play; just blocks from parks, trails restaurants and shopping and easy commute to DTC and downtown!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5093723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 S. Washington Cir. have any available units?
685 S. Washington Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 685 S. Washington Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
685 S. Washington Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 S. Washington Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 S. Washington Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 685 S. Washington Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 685 S. Washington Cir. offers parking.
Does 685 S. Washington Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 S. Washington Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 S. Washington Cir. have a pool?
No, 685 S. Washington Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 685 S. Washington Cir. have accessible units?
No, 685 S. Washington Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 685 S. Washington Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 S. Washington Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 685 S. Washington Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 685 S. Washington Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
