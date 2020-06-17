685 S. Washington Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Bright and Sunny 3 Bed in Englewood!!!!! - Adorable ranch in desirable Englewood! Move in Ready with Open floor plan with loads of natural light!!! 2 Bedrooms and a bathroom with Master Bed and Bath, too!! New interior paint and flooring in kitchen. Brand New Washer and Dryer included. Ample storage throughout. Fenced back yard with 2-car attached garage. Corner lot with mature landscaping and spacious front and fully fenced backyard make this a perfect home for a family or an entertainers dream. An ideal location for both work and play; just blocks from parks, trails restaurants and shopping and easy commute to DTC and downtown!!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5093723)