5024 South Huron Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for showings on or after 6/10/2019.

Available for move in on 7/5/2019.



Large ranch style home in Englewood with detached 2-car garage. 3 bedrooms (on main level) with 1 full bath. Finished basement with rec room, laundry room, 3/4 bath and additional room (non-conforming bedroom). Plenty of storage space in basement.



Tenants are responsible for all yard care, snow removal and utilities. Yard has a sprinkler system.



Pets possible with an additional $500 for 1 pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pet(s) must be over 1 year in age and no aggressive breeds.



No smokers



Washer and dryer are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer work.



Window a/c in one bedroom that is also their for your use and convenience but will not be repaired or replaced should it no longer function.

Contact us to schedule a showing.