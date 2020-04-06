All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 5024 South Huron Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
5024 South Huron Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5024 South Huron Street

5024 South Huron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5024 South Huron Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for showings on or after 6/10/2019.
Available for move in on 7/5/2019.

Large ranch style home in Englewood with detached 2-car garage. 3 bedrooms (on main level) with 1 full bath. Finished basement with rec room, laundry room, 3/4 bath and additional room (non-conforming bedroom). Plenty of storage space in basement.

Tenants are responsible for all yard care, snow removal and utilities. Yard has a sprinkler system.

Pets possible with an additional $500 for 1 pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pet(s) must be over 1 year in age and no aggressive breeds.

No smokers

Washer and dryer are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer work.

Window a/c in one bedroom that is also their for your use and convenience but will not be repaired or replaced should it no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 South Huron Street have any available units?
5024 South Huron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 South Huron Street have?
Some of 5024 South Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 South Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
5024 South Huron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 South Huron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 South Huron Street is pet friendly.
Does 5024 South Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 5024 South Huron Street offers parking.
Does 5024 South Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5024 South Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 South Huron Street have a pool?
No, 5024 South Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 5024 South Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 5024 South Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 South Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 South Huron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street
Englewood, CO 80110
Elevate
7338 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80112
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St
Englewood, CO 80110
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W
Englewood, CO 80112
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80110
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College