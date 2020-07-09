4880 South Elati Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bedroom home in Englewood will welcome you with 1,108 square feet of living space! Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan and a washer and dryer in unit! Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.



Relax enjoying the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced-in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Progress Park. Also nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, King Soopers, Walmart, Downtown Denver and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



