Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:54 PM

4880 South Elati Street

4880 South Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

4880 South Elati Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bedroom home in Englewood will welcome you with 1,108 square feet of living space! Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan and a washer and dryer in unit! Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.

Relax enjoying the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced-in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Progress Park. Also nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, King Soopers, Walmart, Downtown Denver and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4880 South Elati Street have any available units?
4880 South Elati Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 4880 South Elati Street currently offering any rent specials?
4880 South Elati Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4880 South Elati Street pet-friendly?
No, 4880 South Elati Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 4880 South Elati Street offer parking?
Yes, 4880 South Elati Street offers parking.
Does 4880 South Elati Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4880 South Elati Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4880 South Elati Street have a pool?
No, 4880 South Elati Street does not have a pool.
Does 4880 South Elati Street have accessible units?
No, 4880 South Elati Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4880 South Elati Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4880 South Elati Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4880 South Elati Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4880 South Elati Street does not have units with air conditioning.

