Adorable, cozy one bedroom garden level home in a triplex with great neighbors. All new paint, carpet, and tile in the bathroom. Ready to move in right away! This triplex is ready for you to add your personal flair, and settle in for the summer. Walking to restaurants and hop on the Broadway bus to get to shopping and entertainment. Shared laundry makes it so convenient! Great location! Call for a showing today!