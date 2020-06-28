All apartments in Englewood
4329 S Galapago

4329 South Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Location

4329 South Galapago Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/2BA single family home Available now - This cosy 3br/2ba home features new paint; new carpet; new stainless steel appliances; new sprinkler system; attached 1 car garage; enclosed backyard; new bathroom vanities; reglazed bathtub; washer/dryer in unit and additional living room downstairs. Additionally it is conveniently located within close proximity to several school; parks and hospitals.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.

No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE5159994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 S Galapago have any available units?
4329 S Galapago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 S Galapago have?
Some of 4329 S Galapago's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 S Galapago currently offering any rent specials?
4329 S Galapago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 S Galapago pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 S Galapago is pet friendly.
Does 4329 S Galapago offer parking?
Yes, 4329 S Galapago offers parking.
Does 4329 S Galapago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 S Galapago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 S Galapago have a pool?
No, 4329 S Galapago does not have a pool.
Does 4329 S Galapago have accessible units?
No, 4329 S Galapago does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 S Galapago have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 S Galapago does not have units with dishwashers.
