4329 S Galapago

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3BR/2BA single family home Available now - This cosy 3br/2ba home features new paint; new carpet; new stainless steel appliances; new sprinkler system; attached 1 car garage; enclosed backyard; new bathroom vanities; reglazed bathtub; washer/dryer in unit and additional living room downstairs. Additionally it is conveniently located within close proximity to several school; parks and hospitals.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.



No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable.



(RLNE5159994)