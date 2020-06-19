All apartments in Englewood
4310 S Sherman St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

4310 S Sherman St

4310 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4310 South Sherman Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Recently Renovated 3BD, 2BA Home with Fenced Back Yard and 1-Car Garage - Featuring a bright, spacious interior that feels open and has modern updates, this home is ideal for anyone who wants a comfortable home that is also close to convenient amenities. Multiple shopping centers including River Point at Sheridan are nearby, in addition to several parks, many restaurants, coffee shops, and more. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZNtB-xMYJ4&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two small pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4652660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 S Sherman St have any available units?
4310 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 4310 S Sherman St have?
Some of 4310 S Sherman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
4310 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 S Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 4310 S Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 4310 S Sherman St offers parking.
Does 4310 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4310 S Sherman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 4310 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 4310 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 4310 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 S Sherman St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 S Sherman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 S Sherman St does not have units with air conditioning.
