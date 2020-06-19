4310 S Sherman St

Amenities
Recently Renovated 3BD, 2BA Home with Fenced Back Yard and 1-Car Garage - Featuring a bright, spacious interior that feels open and has modern updates, this home is ideal for anyone who wants a comfortable home that is also close to convenient amenities. Multiple shopping centers including River Point at Sheridan are nearby, in addition to several parks, many restaurants, coffee shops, and more. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZNtB-xMYJ4&feature=youtu.be
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Up to two small pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4652660)