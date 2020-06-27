All apartments in Englewood
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:59 AM

4014 S. Pearl St.

4014 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

4014 South Pearl Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cheery 3 bedroom and 1 bath home in quiet Englewood neighborhood. The bedrooms all have hardwood floors. The living room, breakfast nook, and hallway all have newer carpeting. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and a washer/dryer. The house has air conditioning. There is off-street parking. The spacious backyard has a pergola, raised beds ready for planting, and a storage shed. There is easy access to Belleview, Hampden, University and Broadway. Rent is $1,800 per month. Deposit is $1,800. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Owner prefers no pets, but there have been exceptions, with good pet references.

Call Michael at (303) 956-7379 to set a showing.

This property is managed by Roet Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 S. Pearl St. have any available units?
4014 S. Pearl St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 S. Pearl St. have?
Some of 4014 S. Pearl St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 S. Pearl St. currently offering any rent specials?
4014 S. Pearl St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 S. Pearl St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 S. Pearl St. is pet friendly.
Does 4014 S. Pearl St. offer parking?
Yes, 4014 S. Pearl St. offers parking.
Does 4014 S. Pearl St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4014 S. Pearl St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 S. Pearl St. have a pool?
No, 4014 S. Pearl St. does not have a pool.
Does 4014 S. Pearl St. have accessible units?
No, 4014 S. Pearl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 S. Pearl St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 S. Pearl St. has units with dishwashers.
