4014 S. Pearl St.

Cheery 3 bedroom and 1 bath home in quiet Englewood neighborhood. The bedrooms all have hardwood floors. The living room, breakfast nook, and hallway all have newer carpeting. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and a washer/dryer. The house has air conditioning. There is off-street parking. The spacious backyard has a pergola, raised beds ready for planting, and a storage shed. There is easy access to Belleview, Hampden, University and Broadway. Rent is $1,800 per month. Deposit is $1,800. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Owner prefers no pets, but there have been exceptions, with good pet references.



Call Michael at (303) 956-7379 to set a showing.



This property is managed by Roet Realty.