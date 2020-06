Amenities

Garden level 2 bedroom apartment with private entrance and outdoor space, recently updated, bright, quiet area, that includes washer dryer. Close to shopping, restaurants, transportation, and easy access to anywhere you need to go. This also includes a private 2 car detached garage for your vehicle. This apartment is ideal for minimalist living, if you have large bulky furnishings this will not work. Must be a non-smoker and no pets. Call Dave @ 303-595-0505.