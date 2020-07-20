3565 South Marion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

3565 S Marion Street Unit 104 (The unit entrance is on the west side of the building).

Available for move in on or after 4/1/2020

Rent - $1050

Deposit - $1050

No smokers

No pets

Assigned covered parking

Storage unit!



Cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on the 2nd floor! Open kitchen/living room. New carpet! All appliances included PLUS washer and dryer. Wood burning fireplace! New windows! Lots of closet/cabinets space! Wall a/c unit! Large balcony that faces west!



**Heat, water, sewer and trash included in the rent!

Contact us to schedule a showing.