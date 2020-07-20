All apartments in Englewood
3565 South Marion Street

3565 South Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

3565 South Marion Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
3565 S Marion Street Unit 104 (The unit entrance is on the west side of the building).
Available for move in on or after 4/1/2020
Rent - $1050
Deposit - $1050
No smokers
No pets
Assigned covered parking
Storage unit!

Cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on the 2nd floor! Open kitchen/living room. New carpet! All appliances included PLUS washer and dryer. Wood burning fireplace! New windows! Lots of closet/cabinets space! Wall a/c unit! Large balcony that faces west!

**Heat, water, sewer and trash included in the rent!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 South Marion Street have any available units?
3565 South Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 South Marion Street have?
Some of 3565 South Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 South Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
3565 South Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 South Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 South Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 3565 South Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 3565 South Marion Street offers parking.
Does 3565 South Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3565 South Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 South Marion Street have a pool?
No, 3565 South Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 3565 South Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 3565 South Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 South Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3565 South Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
