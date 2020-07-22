3300 S Logan St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two bedroom, one bathroom one, at 1317 sq ft, with tons of natural light is ready for move in immediately! The home boasts tons of natural light with an updated kitchen, all new flooring and paint throughout, and tons of character. There is a fenced in yard with multiple shade trees, perfect for outdoor entertainment or pets! There is also a storage shed in the back yard. Sit on the front porch and watch the world go by or head out to nearby shopping, restaurants, and parks. The location is perfect as a mid-way point between downtown and the DTC area. Easy access to the light rail as well.