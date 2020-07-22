All apartments in Englewood
Last updated December 30 2019 at 9:55 PM

3300 S Logan St

3300 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two bedroom, one bathroom one, at 1317 sq ft, with tons of natural light is ready for move in immediately! The home boasts tons of natural light with an updated kitchen, all new flooring and paint throughout, and tons of character. There is a fenced in yard with multiple shade trees, perfect for outdoor entertainment or pets! There is also a storage shed in the back yard. Sit on the front porch and watch the world go by or head out to nearby shopping, restaurants, and parks. The location is perfect as a mid-way point between downtown and the DTC area. Easy access to the light rail as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 S Logan St have any available units?
3300 S Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 3300 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
3300 S Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 S Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 S Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 3300 S Logan St offer parking?
No, 3300 S Logan St does not offer parking.
Does 3300 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 S Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 3300 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 3300 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 3300 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 S Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 S Logan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 S Logan St does not have units with air conditioning.
