3296 South Logan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage media room range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage media room

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #784587.



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will welcome you with 576 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit, and a partially finished basement.



Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage with an additional reserved spot in a carport.



Nearby are the Gothic Theatre, Swedish Medical Center, Barde Park, Cushing Park, Cherry Hills Country Club, and many shopping/dining options including Englewood Plaza and Englewood Market Place.



Travel is easy with quick access to Broadway, Hampden, and Santa Fe.



Nearby schools include Bishop Elementary School, Englewood High School, Washington Childrens Center, and Charles Hay World School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #784587.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.