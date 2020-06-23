All apartments in Englewood
3296 South Logan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3296 South Logan Street

3296 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3296 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
media room
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #784587.

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will welcome you with 576 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit, and a partially finished basement.

Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage with an additional reserved spot in a carport.

Nearby are the Gothic Theatre, Swedish Medical Center, Barde Park, Cushing Park, Cherry Hills Country Club, and many shopping/dining options including Englewood Plaza and Englewood Market Place.

Travel is easy with quick access to Broadway, Hampden, and Santa Fe.

Nearby schools include Bishop Elementary School, Englewood High School, Washington Childrens Center, and Charles Hay World School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3296 South Logan Street have any available units?
3296 South Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 3296 South Logan Street have?
Some of 3296 South Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3296 South Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3296 South Logan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3296 South Logan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3296 South Logan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3296 South Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3296 South Logan Street does offer parking.
Does 3296 South Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3296 South Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3296 South Logan Street have a pool?
No, 3296 South Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3296 South Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 3296 South Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3296 South Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3296 South Logan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3296 South Logan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3296 South Logan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
