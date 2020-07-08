3285 South Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

VISIT VESTRA-PM.COM FOR THE VIRTUAL TOUR



*** Available July 4th***



***Pets on case by case basis***



***Full credit & background check apply***



Wonderful bungalow with great curb appeal!



Completely renovated home which features classic architecture combined with modern style!



Gorgeous kitchen with granite slab counter tops, breakfast bar, slate tile, and Stainless steel appliances!



Generously sized bedrooms for this era of home!



Finished basement provides extra living space, 3/4 bath, laundry (Washer & dryer included), and a bonus room.



Backyard features a nice deck with built in benches and enjoys peaceful privacy from the mature trees.



2 car detached garage!



Walking distance to Swedish Hospital!