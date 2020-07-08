All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3285 South Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3285 South Washington Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:54 AM

3285 South Washington Street

3285 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3285 South Washington Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VISIT VESTRA-PM.COM FOR THE VIRTUAL TOUR

*** Available July 4th***

***Pets on case by case basis***

***Full credit & background check apply***

Wonderful bungalow with great curb appeal!

Completely renovated home which features classic architecture combined with modern style!

Gorgeous kitchen with granite slab counter tops, breakfast bar, slate tile, and Stainless steel appliances!

Generously sized bedrooms for this era of home!

Finished basement provides extra living space, 3/4 bath, laundry (Washer & dryer included), and a bonus room.

Backyard features a nice deck with built in benches and enjoys peaceful privacy from the mature trees.

2 car detached garage!

Walking distance to Swedish Hospital!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3285 South Washington Street have any available units?
3285 South Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3285 South Washington Street have?
Some of 3285 South Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3285 South Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
3285 South Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3285 South Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3285 South Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 3285 South Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 3285 South Washington Street offers parking.
Does 3285 South Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3285 South Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3285 South Washington Street have a pool?
No, 3285 South Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 3285 South Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 3285 South Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3285 South Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3285 South Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Elevate
7338 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80112
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St
Englewood, CO 80110
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W
Englewood, CO 80112
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College