Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3220 S High St Available 11/05/19 COMING SOON - Great Location - Close to Swedish/Porter Hospital - Charming 3+ bedroom home - This lovely home features 3+ bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a spacious living room; nice hardwood floors; updated kitchen and bathroom with modern appliances including washer and dryer; a fenced yard with a relaxing patio with mature landscaping; plenty of charm and an abundance of trees and shade. Easy commute to downtown Denver and DTC.



All utilities are paid for by the tenant.



6 MONTH LEASE ONLY Nov 1 - May 15.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 at Ext 2. for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, 3 times verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable.



(RLNE3557916)