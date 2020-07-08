All apartments in Englewood
3220 S High St
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

3220 S High St

3220 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

3220 South High Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3220 S High St Available 11/05/19 COMING SOON - Great Location - Close to Swedish/Porter Hospital - Charming 3+ bedroom home - This lovely home features 3+ bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a spacious living room; nice hardwood floors; updated kitchen and bathroom with modern appliances including washer and dryer; a fenced yard with a relaxing patio with mature landscaping; plenty of charm and an abundance of trees and shade. Easy commute to downtown Denver and DTC.

All utilities are paid for by the tenant.

6 MONTH LEASE ONLY Nov 1 - May 15.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 at Ext 2. for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, 3 times verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE3557916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 S High St have any available units?
3220 S High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 S High St have?
Some of 3220 S High St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 S High St currently offering any rent specials?
3220 S High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 S High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 S High St is pet friendly.
Does 3220 S High St offer parking?
No, 3220 S High St does not offer parking.
Does 3220 S High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 S High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 S High St have a pool?
No, 3220 S High St does not have a pool.
Does 3220 S High St have accessible units?
No, 3220 S High St does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 S High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 S High St does not have units with dishwashers.

