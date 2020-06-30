All apartments in Englewood
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

3158 S. Logan St Unit B

3158 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3158 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
**2 bedroom Duplex for Rent!** - This cozy, conveniently located basement unit is the perfect place for you to call your new home! This home is a perfect place for those of you who might just be starting out! This unit has desirable hard wood floors, an all white kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! You have your own private entry and plenty of on street parking!
**Schedule your showing today and spend the new year in your new home!**

Additional Terms/Features:
* 12 month lease term
* One Small Dog Allowed
* Renters must maintain renters insurance
* Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
* $40.00 application fee
* Deposit required at lease signing
*Tenant pays flat $105 utility fee to cover Water / Sewer Trash Gas & Electric.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3765033)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3158 S. Logan St Unit B have any available units?
3158 S. Logan St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 3158 S. Logan St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3158 S. Logan St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3158 S. Logan St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3158 S. Logan St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 3158 S. Logan St Unit B offer parking?
No, 3158 S. Logan St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 3158 S. Logan St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3158 S. Logan St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3158 S. Logan St Unit B have a pool?
No, 3158 S. Logan St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3158 S. Logan St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3158 S. Logan St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3158 S. Logan St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3158 S. Logan St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3158 S. Logan St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3158 S. Logan St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
