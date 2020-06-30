3158 S. Logan St Unit B

Amenities

**2 bedroom Duplex for Rent!** - This cozy, conveniently located basement unit is the perfect place for you to call your new home! This home is a perfect place for those of you who might just be starting out! This unit has desirable hard wood floors, an all white kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! You have your own private entry and plenty of on street parking!

**Schedule your showing today and spend the new year in your new home!**



Additional Terms/Features:

* 12 month lease term

* One Small Dog Allowed

* Renters must maintain renters insurance

* Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

* $40.00 application fee

* Deposit required at lease signing

*Tenant pays flat $105 utility fee to cover Water / Sewer Trash Gas & Electric.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3765033)