Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

311 W Lehow Avenue #14

311 West Lehow Avenue · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 West Lehow Avenue, Englewood, CO 80110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 W Lehow Avenue #14 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
online portal
Beautifully Remodeled Condo with a Living Room Balcony! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Conveniently located in the booming Englewood area near a fitness center, soon to be shopping center, C470, and S Broadway. Just a 5-minute drive from Littleton Blvd as well as being very close to Arapahoe Community College and Denver Seminary. You will love the new dark hardwood floors throughout the unit. This property features a TANKLESS water heater for never-ending hot water, a fireplace, new whirlpool appliances, 1 reserved parking spot, pool on-site and Washer/Dryer.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5713127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

