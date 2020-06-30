3034 South Cherokee Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

-Available April 1, 2020

**NEWLY BUILT 2 YEARS AGO**

1 side of a duplex-BOTH SIDES AVAILABLE



-4 Bedrooms plus a den that could be a 5th bedroom

-4 Full Bathrooms

-Two living areas

-Open concept living and kitchen area on main floor

-Stainless Steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, glass cook top oven range, washer and dryer

-Hard floors on main floor

-Carpeted bedrooms upstairs & downstairs

-Washer and dryer included, located upstairs next to bedrooms!

-Fenced yard with patio and grass

-Bright sunny unit



-GREAT Location

-Minutes from Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center

-Two blocks off of Broadway, walking distance to TONS of restaurants, shops, etc. including the Gothic Theatre

-Less than a mile away from Englewood Light Rail Station

-King Soopers, Walmart, and other shops in Englewood Market Place blocks away

-Blocks away from Cushing Park & Bates-Logan Park

-10 Minute drive to DU

-Easy access to I-25 via Hampden Ave or Highway 85



-Main floor holds open kitchen/living room, den/bedroom, and 1 full bathroom

-Upper level holds the master suite, 2 bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom, and stackable washer and dryer

-Lower level holds another living space, bedroom, and full bathroom



-$100 Admin fee due upon lease signing

Email to schedule your showing today!



-$48.50 application fee, per applicant.

-Security deposit = one month's rent.

-All utilities (gas/electric) in tenant name.

-Office hours by appointment only