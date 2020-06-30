3034 South Cherokee Street

Amenities
-Available April 1, 2020
**NEWLY BUILT 2 YEARS AGO**
1 side of a duplex-BOTH SIDES AVAILABLE
-4 Bedrooms plus a den that could be a 5th bedroom
-4 Full Bathrooms
-Two living areas
-Open concept living and kitchen area on main floor
-Stainless Steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, glass cook top oven range, washer and dryer
-Hard floors on main floor
-Carpeted bedrooms upstairs & downstairs
-Washer and dryer included, located upstairs next to bedrooms!
-Fenced yard with patio and grass
-Bright sunny unit
-GREAT Location
-Minutes from Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center
-Two blocks off of Broadway, walking distance to TONS of restaurants, shops, etc. including the Gothic Theatre
-Less than a mile away from Englewood Light Rail Station
-King Soopers, Walmart, and other shops in Englewood Market Place blocks away
-Blocks away from Cushing Park & Bates-Logan Park
-10 Minute drive to DU
-Easy access to I-25 via Hampden Ave or Highway 85
-Main floor holds open kitchen/living room, den/bedroom, and 1 full bathroom
-Upper level holds the master suite, 2 bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom, and stackable washer and dryer
-Lower level holds another living space, bedroom, and full bathroom
-$100 Admin fee due upon lease signing
Email to schedule your showing today!
-$48.50 application fee, per applicant.
-Security deposit = one month's rent.
-All utilities (gas/electric) in tenant name.
-Office hours by appointment only