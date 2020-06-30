All apartments in Englewood
3034 South Cherokee Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:43 AM

3034 South Cherokee Street

3034 S Cherokee St · No Longer Available
Englewood
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

3034 S Cherokee St, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
-Available April 1, 2020
**NEWLY BUILT 2 YEARS AGO**
1 side of a duplex-BOTH SIDES AVAILABLE

-4 Bedrooms plus a den that could be a 5th bedroom
-4 Full Bathrooms
-Two living areas
-Open concept living and kitchen area on main floor
-Stainless Steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, glass cook top oven range, washer and dryer
-Hard floors on main floor
-Carpeted bedrooms upstairs & downstairs
-Washer and dryer included, located upstairs next to bedrooms!
-Fenced yard with patio and grass
-Bright sunny unit

-GREAT Location
-Minutes from Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center
-Two blocks off of Broadway, walking distance to TONS of restaurants, shops, etc. including the Gothic Theatre
-Less than a mile away from Englewood Light Rail Station
-King Soopers, Walmart, and other shops in Englewood Market Place blocks away
-Blocks away from Cushing Park & Bates-Logan Park
-10 Minute drive to DU
-Easy access to I-25 via Hampden Ave or Highway 85

-Main floor holds open kitchen/living room, den/bedroom, and 1 full bathroom
-Upper level holds the master suite, 2 bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom, and stackable washer and dryer
-Lower level holds another living space, bedroom, and full bathroom

-$100 Admin fee due upon lease signing
Email to schedule your showing today!

-$48.50 application fee, per applicant.
-Security deposit = one month's rent.
-All utilities (gas/electric) in tenant name.
-Office hours by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 South Cherokee Street have any available units?
3034 South Cherokee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3034 South Cherokee Street have?
Some of 3034 South Cherokee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 South Cherokee Street currently offering any rent specials?
3034 South Cherokee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 South Cherokee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 South Cherokee Street is pet friendly.
Does 3034 South Cherokee Street offer parking?
No, 3034 South Cherokee Street does not offer parking.
Does 3034 South Cherokee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3034 South Cherokee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 South Cherokee Street have a pool?
No, 3034 South Cherokee Street does not have a pool.
Does 3034 South Cherokee Street have accessible units?
No, 3034 South Cherokee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 South Cherokee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 South Cherokee Street has units with dishwashers.

