2978 S Delaware St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill media room

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE



Great Half Duplex in an Incredible up and coming neighborhood. Nicely renovated with a versatile floor place for many living situations. 2 upstairs BRs / 2 basement BRs, 2 large living rooms (1U/1D), 2 bathrooms, (1U/1D), Renovated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Private backyard, off street parking spots, easy street parking. Close to downtown and I-25, DU, South Broadway, South Pearl St, Harvard Gulch and Platte Park and Swedish Medical Ctr or Porter Medical Ctr., etc. Take the light rail anywhere from the Englewood Light Rail station. Close to Costco, Target, Moe's BBQ, and the Gothic Theater.



Rent Includes Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



