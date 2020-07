Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage gym coffee bar range

Beautiful modern and recently constructed home in a gorgeous location! Hang out on the front porch or roof top patio just in time for spring. Entertain with ease in this gorgeous kitchen that opens to the dining and living room space. Bedroom/office on the first floor with a full bathroom. Three bedrooms upstairs. Walking distance to a bakery, coffee shop, gym, dining and shopping. The maximum occupancy is 5 people including children.