Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:47 PM

2900 South Bannock Street

2900 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

2900 South Bannock Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THREE CAR GARAGE! Awesome Home w/ Character and Large Fenced Back Yard! PLEASE NOTE: Basement lockoff apartment will be leased to separate tenant.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately for leases starting within 30 days of today.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 total dogs or cats negotiable

• Property Description •

* Basement lockoff apartment w/ Private Entrance will be leased to a separate tenant.
* Upstairs office
* Wood burning fireplace
* Awesome central location
* Detached 3-car garage (2 power doors, 1 manual)
* Washer & Dryer included - laundry room is shared between upper house (this unit) and basement lockoff apartment. Laundry room locks on both sides.
* Large fenced back yard

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 3-car garage, plenty of free street parking as well
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: $200/mo flat fee for electric, gas, water, and trash. Below actual cost!
YARD: private front and private fenced back yard
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: No

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
APPLICATION FEE USE DISCLOSURE: $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
