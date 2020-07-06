2900 South Bannock Street

Amenities
THREE CAR GARAGE! Awesome Home w/ Character and Large Fenced Back Yard! PLEASE NOTE: Basement lockoff apartment will be leased to separate tenant.
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately for leases starting within 30 days of today.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 total dogs or cats negotiable
• Property Description •
* Basement lockoff apartment w/ Private Entrance will be leased to a separate tenant.
* Upstairs office
* Wood burning fireplace
* Awesome central location
* Detached 3-car garage (2 power doors, 1 manual)
* Washer & Dryer included - laundry room is shared between upper house (this unit) and basement lockoff apartment. Laundry room locks on both sides.
* Large fenced back yard
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 3-car garage, plenty of free street parking as well
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: $200/mo flat fee for electric, gas, water, and trash. Below actual cost!
YARD: private front and private fenced back yard
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: No
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
APPLICATION FEE USE DISCLOSURE: $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*