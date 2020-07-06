2900 South Bannock Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

THREE CAR GARAGE! Awesome Home w/ Character and Large Fenced Back Yard! PLEASE NOTE: Basement lockoff apartment will be leased to separate tenant.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately for leases starting within 30 days of today.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 total dogs or cats negotiable



• Property Description •



* Basement lockoff apartment w/ Private Entrance will be leased to a separate tenant.

* Upstairs office

* Wood burning fireplace

* Awesome central location

* Detached 3-car garage (2 power doors, 1 manual)

* Washer & Dryer included - laundry room is shared between upper house (this unit) and basement lockoff apartment. Laundry room locks on both sides.

* Large fenced back yard



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 3-car garage, plenty of free street parking as well

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: $200/mo flat fee for electric, gas, water, and trash. Below actual cost!

YARD: private front and private fenced back yard

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

AIR CONDITIONING: No



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

APPLICATION FEE USE DISCLOSURE: $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*