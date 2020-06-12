Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2811 S Elati St, Englewood - New Build TownHome For Lease! - Brand new townhome ready to move in. This spectacular 3 bed, 2.5 bath split level, attached row home stretches over 1657 sq ft. Features a private study/bedroom away from the main living area, the spacious second floor kitchen includes quartz counters, 42" upgraded cabinets and stainless steel gas appliances. The sunken great room and large glass doors lead out to your own covered balcony. On the third floor, you will find a second bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and master retreat.

Attached 2 car garage.

Located in the much anticipated Iron Works Village community, centrally located in Englewood, near the light rail and all of the shops and restaurants that South Broadway has to offer.



No Smoking. No Marijuana. Dog Friendly



(RLNE5047738)