Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

2811 S. Elati St.

2811 South Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

2811 South Elati Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2811 S Elati St, Englewood - New Build TownHome For Lease! - Brand new townhome ready to move in. This spectacular 3 bed, 2.5 bath split level, attached row home stretches over 1657 sq ft. Features a private study/bedroom away from the main living area, the spacious second floor kitchen includes quartz counters, 42" upgraded cabinets and stainless steel gas appliances. The sunken great room and large glass doors lead out to your own covered balcony. On the third floor, you will find a second bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and master retreat.
Attached 2 car garage.
Located in the much anticipated Iron Works Village community, centrally located in Englewood, near the light rail and all of the shops and restaurants that South Broadway has to offer.

No Smoking. No Marijuana. Dog Friendly

OPEN HOUSE October 5, 2019 12:30 - 2:00.

(RLNE5047738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 S. Elati St. have any available units?
2811 S. Elati St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 S. Elati St. have?
Some of 2811 S. Elati St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 S. Elati St. currently offering any rent specials?
2811 S. Elati St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 S. Elati St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 S. Elati St. is pet friendly.
Does 2811 S. Elati St. offer parking?
Yes, 2811 S. Elati St. offers parking.
Does 2811 S. Elati St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 S. Elati St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 S. Elati St. have a pool?
No, 2811 S. Elati St. does not have a pool.
Does 2811 S. Elati St. have accessible units?
No, 2811 S. Elati St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 S. Elati St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 S. Elati St. does not have units with dishwashers.
