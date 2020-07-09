Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2808 S Delaware Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Bungalow in Prime Englewood Location - Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/2bath Bungalow in the Rosedale neighborhood of Englewood. Open living room and dining room area with quaint arched doorways and new hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry. One bedroom and bathroom at front of house, and second bedroom with en suite bathroom at the back of the house--perfect for a roommate situation. Off the kitchen is a nicely sized office with chalkboard wall, or could make a great child's bedroom. With an unfinished basement and 2 1/2 car garage, you'll have endless storage space for all your toys and gear. Both the front and back yards are fenced with plenty of space for a dog or gatherings with friends. To top if off, this cute house is just a short bike ride to all the great spots on Broadway and Pearl St in Platt Park.



(RLNE4399278)