Englewood, CO
2808 S Delaware
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

2808 S Delaware

2808 South Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

2808 South Delaware Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2808 S Delaware Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Bungalow in Prime Englewood Location - Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/2bath Bungalow in the Rosedale neighborhood of Englewood. Open living room and dining room area with quaint arched doorways and new hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry. One bedroom and bathroom at front of house, and second bedroom with en suite bathroom at the back of the house--perfect for a roommate situation. Off the kitchen is a nicely sized office with chalkboard wall, or could make a great child's bedroom. With an unfinished basement and 2 1/2 car garage, you'll have endless storage space for all your toys and gear. Both the front and back yards are fenced with plenty of space for a dog or gatherings with friends. To top if off, this cute house is just a short bike ride to all the great spots on Broadway and Pearl St in Platt Park.

(RLNE4399278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 S Delaware have any available units?
2808 S Delaware doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 S Delaware have?
Some of 2808 S Delaware's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 S Delaware currently offering any rent specials?
2808 S Delaware is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 S Delaware pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 S Delaware is pet friendly.
Does 2808 S Delaware offer parking?
Yes, 2808 S Delaware offers parking.
Does 2808 S Delaware have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 S Delaware does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 S Delaware have a pool?
No, 2808 S Delaware does not have a pool.
Does 2808 S Delaware have accessible units?
No, 2808 S Delaware does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 S Delaware have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 S Delaware does not have units with dishwashers.

