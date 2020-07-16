17025 Colonial Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Monument, CO



Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with

Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.



Term: 2 Years

Monthly: $3850 + Taxes, Ins & Hoa

Initial Down: $75,000 Min Mandatory

Home Price: $989,000



DESCRIPTION:

Expansive remodeled luxury home with over 6,500 square feet located on 3.49 mature treed acres in desirable and sought after Bent Tree. Upon entering the home you are greeted by an over-sized front door, a large foyer w/ dramatic vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors and stylish spiral staircase. Take note of the extra-large room sizes this home was designed with entertaining in mind.



Award-winning School District 38. Amazing location w/ great I-25 and Highway 83 access which makes commuting to Colorado Springs or Denver easy.



Dual master floor plan - one master on the main level and one on the upper level. Six bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage. Sunken great room w/ glowing hardwood floors, double-sided gas fireplaces w/ marble surround and large windows everywhere. Dream kitchen opens to the family room with two-tone cabinetry, high-end appliances, slab granite counters and back splash, large island w/ gas cook-top, double oven, under cabinet lighting, an abundance of cabinetry and counter space. Formal dining w/ hardwood floors, fireplace and enough space for a 10 seat dining table. Open concept family room w/ soaring vaulted ceilings, wall of windows, walk-out to the back outdoor entertaining areas enclosed by lush vegetation and mature trees.



Huge upper-level master suite w/ bow window, seating area, double-sided gas fireplace, 5 piece bath. The spa-like master bath has a granite double vanity, over-sized shower w/ seamless glass and soaking tub.



The acreage is well mitigated and features mature Blue Spruce, Willows and Ponderosa Pines. Multiple outdoor entertaining spaces are tucked into the mature landscape for maximum privacy. Large back deck. Stamped & stained concrete patio. Concrete circular driveway.



(RLNE5825709)