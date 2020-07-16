All apartments in El Paso County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

17025 Colonial Park Dr

17025 Colonial Park Drive · (435) 327-2229
Location

17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO 80132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 3.5 baths, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Monument, CO

Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with
Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

Term: 2 Years
Monthly: $3850 + Taxes, Ins & Hoa
Initial Down: $75,000 Min Mandatory
Home Price: $989,000

DESCRIPTION:
Expansive remodeled luxury home with over 6,500 square feet located on 3.49 mature treed acres in desirable and sought after Bent Tree. Upon entering the home you are greeted by an over-sized front door, a large foyer w/ dramatic vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors and stylish spiral staircase. Take note of the extra-large room sizes this home was designed with entertaining in mind.

Award-winning School District 38. Amazing location w/ great I-25 and Highway 83 access which makes commuting to Colorado Springs or Denver easy.

Dual master floor plan - one master on the main level and one on the upper level. Six bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage. Sunken great room w/ glowing hardwood floors, double-sided gas fireplaces w/ marble surround and large windows everywhere. Dream kitchen opens to the family room with two-tone cabinetry, high-end appliances, slab granite counters and back splash, large island w/ gas cook-top, double oven, under cabinet lighting, an abundance of cabinetry and counter space. Formal dining w/ hardwood floors, fireplace and enough space for a 10 seat dining table. Open concept family room w/ soaring vaulted ceilings, wall of windows, walk-out to the back outdoor entertaining areas enclosed by lush vegetation and mature trees.

Huge upper-level master suite w/ bow window, seating area, double-sided gas fireplace, 5 piece bath. The spa-like master bath has a granite double vanity, over-sized shower w/ seamless glass and soaking tub.

The acreage is well mitigated and features mature Blue Spruce, Willows and Ponderosa Pines. Multiple outdoor entertaining spaces are tucked into the mature landscape for maximum privacy. Large back deck. Stamped & stained concrete patio. Concrete circular driveway.

(RLNE5825709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17025 Colonial Park Dr have any available units?
17025 Colonial Park Dr has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17025 Colonial Park Dr have?
Some of 17025 Colonial Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17025 Colonial Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17025 Colonial Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17025 Colonial Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17025 Colonial Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17025 Colonial Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17025 Colonial Park Dr offers parking.
Does 17025 Colonial Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17025 Colonial Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17025 Colonial Park Dr have a pool?
No, 17025 Colonial Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17025 Colonial Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 17025 Colonial Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17025 Colonial Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17025 Colonial Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17025 Colonial Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17025 Colonial Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
