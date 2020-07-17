All apartments in Douglas County
10878 Touchstone Loop

10878 Touchstone Loop · (720) 594-4224
Location

10878 Touchstone Loop, Douglas County, CO 80134

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,075

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2745 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to a fantastic 3 bed 3 bath two story Parker home for sale in the award winning Stepping Stone community! Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, massive island, quartz counters and beautiful neutral flooring that carries throughout main floor! Sunny and open "great room" concept with the kitchen flowing into the family room which features an upgraded gas fireplace and plantation shutters. Main floor offers a study that can also be used as a 4th bedroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom with an ensuite master bathroom and walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10878 Touchstone Loop have any available units?
10878 Touchstone Loop has a unit available for $3,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10878 Touchstone Loop have?
Some of 10878 Touchstone Loop's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10878 Touchstone Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10878 Touchstone Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10878 Touchstone Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10878 Touchstone Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10878 Touchstone Loop offer parking?
No, 10878 Touchstone Loop does not offer parking.
Does 10878 Touchstone Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10878 Touchstone Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10878 Touchstone Loop have a pool?
No, 10878 Touchstone Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10878 Touchstone Loop have accessible units?
No, 10878 Touchstone Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10878 Touchstone Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10878 Touchstone Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10878 Touchstone Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 10878 Touchstone Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
