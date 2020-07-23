/
teller county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
114 Apartments for rent in Teller County, CO📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8
380 Paradise Circle, Woodland Park, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 Available 08/01/20 Quiet charmer- Upgrades abound, landry & utilities included (Woodland Park) - Relax in this quiet and quaint 600 sqft 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10842 S Hwy 67
10842 South State Highway 67, Teller County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2782 sqft
Beautiful Log Home - Beautiful log home on 3.7 acres with 2782 sf. Comes fully furnished or furniture can be removed. 3 bedrooms 3 baths with master on the main. Great open concept with room to spread out.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
409 E Sheridan Ave - 203
409 East Sheridan Avenue, Woodland Park, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
**WOODCREST APARTMENTS** $1200 Month $95 CAM (water, sewer, trash, gas) Electric set up separately. Stunning views! Enjoy clean and fresh mountain air in this spacious apartment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
601 Fullview Avenue
601 Fullview Avenue, Woodland Park, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1752 sqft
Great rental located in the middle of Woodland Park. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Nice and bright living room with 9ft+ ceilings, and lots of windows facing Pikes Peak. Loft area that can be used as a sitting area, office, or even a 4th Bedroom.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6911 W Highway 24 Highway
6911 US Route 24, Teller County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4445 sqft
Top of the world views of Pikes Peak and the collegiates on this 40 acre parcel. If Peace and serenity are what you are looking for, this is it. Beautifully treed lot with large and older Aspens and Pines.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
167 Quartz Road
167 Quartz Road, Teller County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 167 Quartz Road in Teller County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
401 Forest Edge Road
401 Forest Edge Road, Woodland Park, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
This quite condo is located close to the Woodland Park schools, parks and walking trails.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
741 Columbine Village Drive
741 Columbine Village Drive, Woodland Park, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 741 Columbine Village Drive in Woodland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 Lafayette Avenue
1006 West Lafayette Avenue, Woodland Park, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1186 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1006 Lafayette Avenue in Woodland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Teller County
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4631 Fountain Avenue
4631 Fountain Avenue, Cascade-Chipita Park, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
686 sqft
This lovely home is surrounded by beautiful mature trees providing peace and tranquility! It is mountain living but only 15 minutes from the heart of Colorado Springs! There are no neighbors behind the home and the home sits off the main road with
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4610 Fountain Avenue
4610 Fountain Avenue, Cascade-Chipita Park, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1077 sqft
This lovely home is surrounded by beautiful mature trees providing peace and tranquility! It is mountain living but only 15 minutes from the heart of Colorado Springs! There are no neighbors behind the home and the home sits off the main road with
Results within 10 miles of Teller County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Pinon Valley
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
16 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Skyway
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Skyway
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
15 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,171
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Broadmoor
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
17 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
14 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,276
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Cheyenne Hills
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Kissing Camels
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
73 Units Available
Stratton Meadows
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$869
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
840 sqft
Special! Rest of May rent free on 1x1 move in by May 15th. ½ off application and admin fees for May move ins. Ask about preleasing specials. Limited time offer.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
995 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
