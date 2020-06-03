All apartments in Centennial
8953 E Nichols Place
8953 E Nichols Place

8953 East Nichols Place · No Longer Available
Location

8953 East Nichols Place, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, two-story, townhouse in the desirable Century Highland Park! This open floor plan features a spacious living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings, hardwood floors and powder room. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island with extra seating. The eating space is located off the kitchen and makes it perfect for entertaining! Upstairs you'll find a remarkable master suite with five-piece bath and spacious closet. The second bedroom is located down the hall and features a full bath and spacious closet. Upstairs laundry for your convenience with a full size washer and dryer. Two car attached garage. Easy access to C-470 and I25. Close to Park Meadows Mall, DTC and Willow Creek Park. Award winning Cherry Creek School District. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8953 E Nichols Place have any available units?
8953 E Nichols Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8953 E Nichols Place have?
Some of 8953 E Nichols Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8953 E Nichols Place currently offering any rent specials?
8953 E Nichols Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8953 E Nichols Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8953 E Nichols Place is pet friendly.
Does 8953 E Nichols Place offer parking?
Yes, 8953 E Nichols Place offers parking.
Does 8953 E Nichols Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8953 E Nichols Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8953 E Nichols Place have a pool?
No, 8953 E Nichols Place does not have a pool.
Does 8953 E Nichols Place have accessible units?
No, 8953 E Nichols Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8953 E Nichols Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8953 E Nichols Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8953 E Nichols Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8953 E Nichols Place has units with air conditioning.
