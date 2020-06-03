8953 E Nichols Place

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, two-story, townhouse in the desirable Century Highland Park! This open floor plan features a spacious living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings, hardwood floors and powder room. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island with extra seating. The eating space is located off the kitchen and makes it perfect for entertaining! Upstairs you'll find a remarkable master suite with five-piece bath and spacious closet. The second bedroom is located down the hall and features a full bath and spacious closet. Upstairs laundry for your convenience with a full size washer and dryer. Two car attached garage. Easy access to C-470 and I25. Close to Park Meadows Mall, DTC and Willow Creek Park. Award winning Cherry Creek School District. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com