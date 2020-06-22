All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 8949 E Otero Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8949 E Otero Place
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:15 PM

8949 E Otero Place

8949 East Otero Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8949 East Otero Place, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
You cant ask for more! 3 Bedroom 2 and a half bath, 2 story with 1800 square ft and a 2 car attached garage, only 10 mins to the DTC. Beautiful area with ponds and walking trials. Great flooring, gas fireplace, granite counter tops and beautiful tile back splash in the kitchen, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. All is beautiful around the kitchen center island. Private deck of master bedroom with a five piece master bath, walk in closets. Upper level built-in study, washer dryer included. A/C, So close to Parkmeadows mall, E-470 I-25, restaurants, easy access to mountains for skiing. Best of all one of the largest units in the area. Told you you couldnt ask for more! For more information please call Heartstone properties 303-796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8949 E Otero Place have any available units?
8949 E Otero Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8949 E Otero Place have?
Some of 8949 E Otero Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8949 E Otero Place currently offering any rent specials?
8949 E Otero Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8949 E Otero Place pet-friendly?
No, 8949 E Otero Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8949 E Otero Place offer parking?
Yes, 8949 E Otero Place offers parking.
Does 8949 E Otero Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8949 E Otero Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8949 E Otero Place have a pool?
No, 8949 E Otero Place does not have a pool.
Does 8949 E Otero Place have accessible units?
No, 8949 E Otero Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8949 E Otero Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8949 E Otero Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8949 E Otero Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8949 E Otero Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs