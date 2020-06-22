8949 E Otero Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

You cant ask for more! 3 Bedroom 2 and a half bath, 2 story with 1800 square ft and a 2 car attached garage, only 10 mins to the DTC. Beautiful area with ponds and walking trials. Great flooring, gas fireplace, granite counter tops and beautiful tile back splash in the kitchen, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. All is beautiful around the kitchen center island. Private deck of master bedroom with a five piece master bath, walk in closets. Upper level built-in study, washer dryer included. A/C, So close to Parkmeadows mall, E-470 I-25, restaurants, easy access to mountains for skiing. Best of all one of the largest units in the area. Told you you couldnt ask for more! For more information please call Heartstone properties 303-796-1248 ext 103