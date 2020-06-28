All apartments in Centennial
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8931 East Phillips Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

8931 East Phillips Drive

8931 East Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8931 East Phillips Drive, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
$2,300 - Luxury 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Centennial (Willow Creek) - Luxury Townhome in a safe, quiet, family-friendly neighborhood available for rent now. Newly constructed (2014), equipped with upgrades throughout including 1,577 square feet of hardwood floors, carpet, and tile upstairs, granite countertops and stainless appliances including refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy beautiful Colorado skies from the private patio, overlooking a pond and greenery.

As you walk in, the first thing you notice is the bright warm natural light and the spacious open floor-plan with high ceilings. Creating a cozy, upscale, tranquil feeling. Aside from the kitchen's beauty, it offers tons of storage, counter space, light, an island, and a leveled bar top. Other main floor highlights include the 1/2 bathroom, a dining room and a family room with a media nook and a gas fireplace.

The second floor has 2 full bathrooms and 2 large master suites with walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and one master has a 2-sided fireplace.

More key features of this home include a 2-car attached garage, a washer, and dryer, central air system, plenty of storage and more.

Ideal location in the beautiful neighborhood of Willow Creek, located at Yosemite and County Line and in the Cherry Creek school district. Close to serval parks and trails, DTC, Park Medows along with many shopping and entertainment options, grocery stores and much more. Walking distances to the light rail and convenient highway access.

Rent is $2,300/month
Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash

Security Deposit: $2,300
Application Fee: $50 per adult over 18 years-old

No section 8 and no cats.

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321!

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5085686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

