8931 East Phillips Drive

$2,300 - Luxury 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Centennial (Willow Creek) - Luxury Townhome in a safe, quiet, family-friendly neighborhood available for rent now. Newly constructed (2014), equipped with upgrades throughout including 1,577 square feet of hardwood floors, carpet, and tile upstairs, granite countertops and stainless appliances including refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy beautiful Colorado skies from the private patio, overlooking a pond and greenery.



As you walk in, the first thing you notice is the bright warm natural light and the spacious open floor-plan with high ceilings. Creating a cozy, upscale, tranquil feeling. Aside from the kitchen's beauty, it offers tons of storage, counter space, light, an island, and a leveled bar top. Other main floor highlights include the 1/2 bathroom, a dining room and a family room with a media nook and a gas fireplace.



The second floor has 2 full bathrooms and 2 large master suites with walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and one master has a 2-sided fireplace.



More key features of this home include a 2-car attached garage, a washer, and dryer, central air system, plenty of storage and more.



Ideal location in the beautiful neighborhood of Willow Creek, located at Yosemite and County Line and in the Cherry Creek school district. Close to serval parks and trails, DTC, Park Medows along with many shopping and entertainment options, grocery stores and much more. Walking distances to the light rail and convenient highway access.



Rent is $2,300/month

Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash



Security Deposit: $2,300

Application Fee: $50 per adult over 18 years-old



No section 8 and no cats.



To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321!



For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/



(RLNE5085686)