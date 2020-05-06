8470 E. Briarwood Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Move in by February 1st and first 3 months of this 15 month lease is reduced to $1995.00. The balance of the lease is at $2150.00.



This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in a perfect location. Major cross streets are Arapahoe Rd and Unita. Minutes to I-25, light rail and major shopping! 1134 sq ft on the main floor has two bedrooms and one bath plus another 1134 sq ft in the basement of which 80% is finished the other two bedrooms and one bath. Backyard is big and is fenced, covered patio, up to two dogs are allowed with an additional deposit of $250.00 per pet.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call us at 303-688-3702 to set a showing.