Centennial, CO
8470 E. Briarwood Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8470 E. Briarwood Ave.

8470 E Briarwood Ave · No Longer Available
Centennial
Location

8470 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Move in by February 1st and first 3 months of this 15 month lease is reduced to $1995.00. The balance of the lease is at $2150.00.

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in a perfect location. Major cross streets are Arapahoe Rd and Unita. Minutes to I-25, light rail and major shopping! 1134 sq ft on the main floor has two bedrooms and one bath plus another 1134 sq ft in the basement of which 80% is finished the other two bedrooms and one bath. Backyard is big and is fenced, covered patio, up to two dogs are allowed with an additional deposit of $250.00 per pet.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call us at 303-688-3702 to set a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. have any available units?
8470 E. Briarwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. have?
Some of 8470 E. Briarwood Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8470 E. Briarwood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. does offer parking.
Does 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8470 E. Briarwood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
