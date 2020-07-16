All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 8328 Phillips Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8328 Phillips Pl
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

8328 Phillips Pl

8328 East Phillips Place · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8328 East Phillips Place, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, location, location- This three bedroom with two and a half baths, and detached two car garage features a beautifully updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, slab granite counter tops, under mount stainless steel sink, and new Pergo laminate floors. The huge living room opens to a formal dining room with a cozy fireplace. The master suite is complete with a tiled walk in shower. The large unfinished basement has plenty of space for storage. Located in the Cherry Creek school district and across the street from a greenbelt and Willow Creek Park is at the end of the block.

Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Water, sewer, and trash is included in the rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 Phillips Pl have any available units?
8328 Phillips Pl has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8328 Phillips Pl have?
Some of 8328 Phillips Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 Phillips Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Phillips Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Phillips Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8328 Phillips Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8328 Phillips Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Phillips Pl offers parking.
Does 8328 Phillips Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 Phillips Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Phillips Pl have a pool?
No, 8328 Phillips Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8328 Phillips Pl have accessible units?
No, 8328 Phillips Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Phillips Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8328 Phillips Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8328 Phillips Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8328 Phillips Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8328 Phillips Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with PoolsCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity