8328 Phillips Pl

Location, location, location- This three bedroom with two and a half baths, and detached two car garage features a beautifully updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, slab granite counter tops, under mount stainless steel sink, and new Pergo laminate floors. The huge living room opens to a formal dining room with a cozy fireplace. The master suite is complete with a tiled walk in shower. The large unfinished basement has plenty of space for storage. Located in the Cherry Creek school district and across the street from a greenbelt and Willow Creek Park is at the end of the block.



Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Water, sewer, and trash is included in the rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.