8231 S Fillmore Way

2 bed townhouse / updated kitchen / great location - Property Id: 229946



This Fun Colorful 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath, 3 level townhome is walking distance to parks, schools, restaurants, bars, and shopping. A short drive to Southgelnn mall and easy access to C-470.

The Kitchen is recently updated with refinished cabinets, updated electrical outlets, stainless steel appliances, a large fridge with Ice and water dispenser.

The basement is finished with a patio, 1/2 bath, laundry/storage area, with an additional storage unit. One of two units with a front porch and back patio giving a little extra outside space.

The Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings with skylights that open providing tons of natural light, 2 closets 1 of which is a larger walk-in, and master bath.

The spare room is recently remodeled with hardwood laminate floors, a huge closet and chalkboard doors for fun.

Other perks include fireplace, community pool, 1 reserved parking spot, lots of visitor parking, washer & dryer, dishwasher. included utilities are gas, water, sewer, trash, snow removal.

