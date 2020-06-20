All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 8231 S Fillmore Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8231 S Fillmore Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

8231 S Fillmore Way

8231 South Fillmore Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8231 South Fillmore Way, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
2 bed townhouse / updated kitchen / great location - Property Id: 229946

This Fun Colorful 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath, 3 level townhome is walking distance to parks, schools, restaurants, bars, and shopping. A short drive to Southgelnn mall and easy access to C-470.
The Kitchen is recently updated with refinished cabinets, updated electrical outlets, stainless steel appliances, a large fridge with Ice and water dispenser.
The basement is finished with a patio, 1/2 bath, laundry/storage area, with an additional storage unit. One of two units with a front porch and back patio giving a little extra outside space.
The Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings with skylights that open providing tons of natural light, 2 closets 1 of which is a larger walk-in, and master bath.
The spare room is recently remodeled with hardwood laminate floors, a huge closet and chalkboard doors for fun.
Other perks include fireplace, community pool, 1 reserved parking spot, lots of visitor parking, washer & dryer, dishwasher. included utilities are gas, water, sewer, trash, snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229946
Property Id 229946

(RLNE5588426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8231 S Fillmore Way have any available units?
8231 S Fillmore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8231 S Fillmore Way have?
Some of 8231 S Fillmore Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8231 S Fillmore Way currently offering any rent specials?
8231 S Fillmore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8231 S Fillmore Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8231 S Fillmore Way is pet friendly.
Does 8231 S Fillmore Way offer parking?
Yes, 8231 S Fillmore Way offers parking.
Does 8231 S Fillmore Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8231 S Fillmore Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8231 S Fillmore Way have a pool?
Yes, 8231 S Fillmore Way has a pool.
Does 8231 S Fillmore Way have accessible units?
No, 8231 S Fillmore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8231 S Fillmore Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8231 S Fillmore Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8231 S Fillmore Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8231 S Fillmore Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs