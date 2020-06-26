All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7742 S Glencoe Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7742 S Glencoe Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7742 S Glencoe Ct

7742 South Glencoe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7742 South Glencoe Court, Centennial, CO 80122
Heritage Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
IMPRESSIVE 5 Bedroom w Office & a Den, 4 Full Bath Heritage Greens Home - Gorgeous 4 - 5 Bedroom 4 Full Bath, Office plus Office Den 4421 Sq Ft = AMAZING Remodel in Heritage Greens. Stunning 4 Level Open Concept Layout From the Family Room to the Dream Kitchen, a Chefs Kitchen.
The Island and Counters are Brilliant Calacatta Quartz, Cook on the Wolf 5 Burner Gas Stove w/ Pot Filler, High End Stainless GE Monogram Appliances and Subway Tile Complete this Important Space.
Elegant Bamboo Floors, A Formal Dining Room, A Formal Living Room/ Sitting Room, High Ceilings Feature Remarkable Wood Beams & Ceiling Fans.
Enjoy the Stone Stack Gas Fireplace.
Luxury Master Suite, Exceptional Master Bath, Walk-in Closets, Carpeted Bedrooms. This Home
has a MAIN FLOOR Bedroom w/ Main Floor Full Bath
Design Excellence! Look at the Details!!
High Style Bathroom Glass Tile Accents, Brushed Nickel Faucets, Very Nice Finishes from the Light Fixtures to Cabinets & Handles to the Bathroom Tile Work, Counters, Sinks and Faucets.
Two ( yes 2 ) Wine Refrigerators, One in Basement & One in Kitchen Nook,
Finished Basement w/ Wet Bar Designed with Very Cool Cement Counter in Basement Family Game/ Rec Room.
5 True Bedrooms or 4 Bedrooms Plus Large Den/Office Plus the Additional Office. The Private Office is on a Corner with Windows and Light.
Trex Decks = 3 Back Doors lead to Three Levels to Quiet Peaceful Trex Decks for Easy Maintenance. Gas BBQ on One Deck
A Walk Out Basement to a Real Back Porch, Mature Trees & Landscaping, A Beautiful Yard and Flowers.
This Home is Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends.
Very Sought After Heritage Greens Community in Centennial Colorado.
Private Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts Included!! Private Community Activities and Information i.e. Events, Lawn Care, Clubhouse, High Rated Schools, etc.on the Heritage Greens community website which also states "conveniently located within 10 minutes of two fantastic shopping centers: Park Meadows Mall and Streets At Southglenn."
and-
".. Adjacent to the neighborhood is the South Suburban golf center including a clubhouse, restaurant, full regulation 18 hole course and a nine hole Par-3 course."
AVAILABLE NOW!!
You Must See it.
Call us Today for Your Private Showing.
https://ehrsouthmetro.appfolio.com/listings/detail/17fc1669-8038-45d5-95a6-3be5776a40e3
We Are Showing it This WEEK!

(RLNE3524903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7742 S Glencoe Ct have any available units?
7742 S Glencoe Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7742 S Glencoe Ct have?
Some of 7742 S Glencoe Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7742 S Glencoe Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7742 S Glencoe Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7742 S Glencoe Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7742 S Glencoe Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7742 S Glencoe Ct offer parking?
No, 7742 S Glencoe Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7742 S Glencoe Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7742 S Glencoe Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7742 S Glencoe Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7742 S Glencoe Ct has a pool.
Does 7742 S Glencoe Ct have accessible units?
No, 7742 S Glencoe Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7742 S Glencoe Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7742 S Glencoe Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7742 S Glencoe Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7742 S Glencoe Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs