7742 S Glencoe Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

IMPRESSIVE 5 Bedroom w Office & a Den, 4 Full Bath Heritage Greens Home - Gorgeous 4 - 5 Bedroom 4 Full Bath, Office plus Office Den 4421 Sq Ft = AMAZING Remodel in Heritage Greens. Stunning 4 Level Open Concept Layout From the Family Room to the Dream Kitchen, a Chefs Kitchen.

The Island and Counters are Brilliant Calacatta Quartz, Cook on the Wolf 5 Burner Gas Stove w/ Pot Filler, High End Stainless GE Monogram Appliances and Subway Tile Complete this Important Space.

Elegant Bamboo Floors, A Formal Dining Room, A Formal Living Room/ Sitting Room, High Ceilings Feature Remarkable Wood Beams & Ceiling Fans.

Enjoy the Stone Stack Gas Fireplace.

Luxury Master Suite, Exceptional Master Bath, Walk-in Closets, Carpeted Bedrooms. This Home

has a MAIN FLOOR Bedroom w/ Main Floor Full Bath

Design Excellence! Look at the Details!!

High Style Bathroom Glass Tile Accents, Brushed Nickel Faucets, Very Nice Finishes from the Light Fixtures to Cabinets & Handles to the Bathroom Tile Work, Counters, Sinks and Faucets.

Two ( yes 2 ) Wine Refrigerators, One in Basement & One in Kitchen Nook,

Finished Basement w/ Wet Bar Designed with Very Cool Cement Counter in Basement Family Game/ Rec Room.

5 True Bedrooms or 4 Bedrooms Plus Large Den/Office Plus the Additional Office. The Private Office is on a Corner with Windows and Light.

Trex Decks = 3 Back Doors lead to Three Levels to Quiet Peaceful Trex Decks for Easy Maintenance. Gas BBQ on One Deck

A Walk Out Basement to a Real Back Porch, Mature Trees & Landscaping, A Beautiful Yard and Flowers.

This Home is Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends.

Very Sought After Heritage Greens Community in Centennial Colorado.

Private Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts Included!! Private Community Activities and Information i.e. Events, Lawn Care, Clubhouse, High Rated Schools, etc.on the Heritage Greens community website which also states "conveniently located within 10 minutes of two fantastic shopping centers: Park Meadows Mall and Streets At Southglenn."

and-

".. Adjacent to the neighborhood is the South Suburban golf center including a clubhouse, restaurant, full regulation 18 hole course and a nine hole Par-3 course."

AVAILABLE NOW!!

You Must See it.

Call us Today for Your Private Showing.

https://ehrsouthmetro.appfolio.com/listings/detail/17fc1669-8038-45d5-95a6-3be5776a40e3

We Are Showing it This WEEK!



(RLNE3524903)