All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7731 S Steele Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7731 S Steele Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

7731 S Steele Street

7731 South Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7731 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9defdfb041 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available properties***

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Town Home with almost 1600 sq ft of living space located in the Southglenn neighborhood of Centennial.

Arapahoe High School!

Updated! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, skylights and tons of natural light!

Main Level includes Great Room with fireplace and a spacious Kitchen with granite counters, modern white cabinets and stainless appliances.

Also on Main Level: Second Bedroom and Huge Master Suite with dual closets and private Bath with tile floor, granite counters and tiled shower.

Finished Basement with 2 Bedrooms and 3/4 Bath, Laundry Room and great Living/Flex Space!

Fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with deck and paver patio.

2 Reserved Parking Spaces include 1 within the Carport; Washer/Dryer; Ample Storage.

Walk to Arapaho Park and Playground! Close proximity to dining, shopping and services at the Shops at Southglenn. Easy access to E470!

Available May 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 S Steele Street have any available units?
7731 S Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7731 S Steele Street have?
Some of 7731 S Steele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 S Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
7731 S Steele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 S Steele Street pet-friendly?
No, 7731 S Steele Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 7731 S Steele Street offer parking?
Yes, 7731 S Steele Street offers parking.
Does 7731 S Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7731 S Steele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 S Steele Street have a pool?
No, 7731 S Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 7731 S Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 7731 S Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 S Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7731 S Steele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7731 S Steele Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7731 S Steele Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs