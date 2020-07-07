7731 S Steele Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Town Home with almost 1600 sq ft of living space located in the Southglenn neighborhood of Centennial.



Arapahoe High School!



Updated! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, skylights and tons of natural light!



Main Level includes Great Room with fireplace and a spacious Kitchen with granite counters, modern white cabinets and stainless appliances.



Also on Main Level: Second Bedroom and Huge Master Suite with dual closets and private Bath with tile floor, granite counters and tiled shower.



Finished Basement with 2 Bedrooms and 3/4 Bath, Laundry Room and great Living/Flex Space!



Fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with deck and paver patio.



2 Reserved Parking Spaces include 1 within the Carport; Washer/Dryer; Ample Storage.



Walk to Arapaho Park and Playground! Close proximity to dining, shopping and services at the Shops at Southglenn. Easy access to E470!



Available May 15th