Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

7711 S Kit Carson Dr

7711 South Kit Carson Drive · (303) 534-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7711 South Kit Carson Drive, Centennial, CO 80122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Immediately

Video walkthrough available to view here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE

-5 Bedrooms
-2.5 Bathrooms
-1 Car attached Garage
-Fully fenced in yard
-Great Neighborhood
-Huge house!
-Basement fully finished
-W/D hookups
-Loads of storage space
-Large bedrooms
-Completely updated in the last 3 years
-Newer Flooring & Paint throughout
-Bathrooms completely redone within the last 3 years
-Kitchen completely redone within the last 3 years

You will love this house! Upstairs has kitchen, dining area, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has huge rec room/family room, 2 more bedrooms, another full bathroom, and the laundry room.

E-mail to schedule your showing today!
$48.50 application fee-per applicant
$100 Admin fee due upon move in
Security deposit = one month's rent
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Pets negotiable with non-refundable fee & pet rent
Office hours by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 S Kit Carson Dr have any available units?
7711 S Kit Carson Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7711 S Kit Carson Dr have?
Some of 7711 S Kit Carson Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 S Kit Carson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7711 S Kit Carson Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 S Kit Carson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 S Kit Carson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7711 S Kit Carson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7711 S Kit Carson Dr does offer parking.
Does 7711 S Kit Carson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 S Kit Carson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 S Kit Carson Dr have a pool?
No, 7711 S Kit Carson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7711 S Kit Carson Dr have accessible units?
No, 7711 S Kit Carson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 S Kit Carson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 S Kit Carson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7711 S Kit Carson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7711 S Kit Carson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
