7711 S Kit Carson Dr

Available Immediately



Video walkthrough available to view here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE



-5 Bedrooms

-2.5 Bathrooms

-1 Car attached Garage

-Fully fenced in yard

-Great Neighborhood

-Huge house!

-Basement fully finished

-W/D hookups

-Loads of storage space

-Large bedrooms

-Completely updated in the last 3 years

-Newer Flooring & Paint throughout

-Bathrooms completely redone within the last 3 years

-Kitchen completely redone within the last 3 years



You will love this house! Upstairs has kitchen, dining area, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has huge rec room/family room, 2 more bedrooms, another full bathroom, and the laundry room.



E-mail to schedule your showing today!

$48.50 application fee-per applicant

$100 Admin fee due upon move in

Security deposit = one month's rent

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Pets negotiable with non-refundable fee & pet rent

Office hours by appointment only