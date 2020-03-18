7711 S Kit Carson Dr

Amenities
Available Immediately
Video walkthrough available to view here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE
-5 Bedrooms
-2.5 Bathrooms
-1 Car attached Garage
-Fully fenced in yard
-Great Neighborhood
-Huge house!
-Basement fully finished
-W/D hookups
-Loads of storage space
-Large bedrooms
-Completely updated in the last 3 years
-Newer Flooring & Paint throughout
-Bathrooms completely redone within the last 3 years
-Kitchen completely redone within the last 3 years
You will love this house! Upstairs has kitchen, dining area, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has huge rec room/family room, 2 more bedrooms, another full bathroom, and the laundry room.
$48.50 application fee-per applicant
$100 Admin fee due upon move in
Security deposit = one month's rent
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Pets negotiable with non-refundable fee & pet rent
Office hours by appointment only