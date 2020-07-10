7337 S Xenia Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed carport gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport gym parking pool dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98fbc8b086 ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing Convenient lifestyle close to shopping, eateries, highway access-.you name it! Located minutes from everything & anything. Comfy condo comes w/tranquil views of blooming flower beds off the balcony while just steps away from a park-like setting furnishing sitting bench to take a minute to appreciate the fragrant variety. Open connecting dining rm & living rm w/welcoming wood burning frplc make entertaining easy while also providing comfortable space for everyday life. The floor plan extends into a spacious bedroom affording an amply sized wlk-in closet as well as large east facing window to welcome a morning sunrise. Commuting anywhere, including downtown, is easy via nearby light rail stations. Neighboring the best restaurants, Park Meadows, DTC, movie theaters, fitness facilities, every type of business needed for every day. Make life easy, make it convenient; make this your place to call Home! Unit Features Washer Dryer, A/C, Carport Parking, Storage Unit, Covered Patio. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. A/C Carport Parking Community Pool Covered Balcony Snow Removal Tennis Courts Washer And Dryer