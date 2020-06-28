7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condo near DTC! - Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo that has been refreshed with new flooring, paint and updated bathrooms. The living area has new flooring and access to a private patio. The kitchen boasts full size appliances. There is a washer and dryer, everything is included. The dining area between the kitchen and living room could accommodate a table for entertaining guests. This unit also includes a covered parking spot and storage locker. Community pool and tennis courts! Conveniently located near light rail.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5110007)