All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C

7261 South Xenia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7261 South Xenia Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Hunters Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condo near DTC! - Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo that has been refreshed with new flooring, paint and updated bathrooms. The living area has new flooring and access to a private patio. The kitchen boasts full size appliances. There is a washer and dryer, everything is included. The dining area between the kitchen and living room could accommodate a table for entertaining guests. This unit also includes a covered parking spot and storage locker. Community pool and tennis courts! Conveniently located near light rail.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C have any available units?
7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C have?
Some of 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C currently offering any rent specials?
7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C pet-friendly?
No, 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C offer parking?
Yes, 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C offers parking.
Does 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C have a pool?
Yes, 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C has a pool.
Does 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C have accessible units?
No, 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 7261 S. Xenia Cir. #C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs