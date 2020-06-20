7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E

Amenities
Newly Renovated, Top Floor, Quiet One Bedroom Condo in Hunter Hills Community - Don't miss out on this newly renovated one bedroom condo in Hunter Hills. Walk in closet, full bath, wood burning fireplace, new paint, new carpet, new kitchen appliance, washer/dryer, and a fabulous balcony overlooking the common grounds. Includes a deeded carport with storage. Community has a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and playground area. Close to fabulous shopping and restaurants.
No smoking. No marijuana. Dog negotiable with pet rent and fee.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5205727)