Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E

7256 South Xenia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7256 South Xenia Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Hunters Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly Renovated, Top Floor, Quiet One Bedroom Condo in Hunter Hills Community - Don't miss out on this newly renovated one bedroom condo in Hunter Hills. Walk in closet, full bath, wood burning fireplace, new paint, new carpet, new kitchen appliance, washer/dryer, and a fabulous balcony overlooking the common grounds. Includes a deeded carport with storage. Community has a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and playground area. Close to fabulous shopping and restaurants.

No smoking. No marijuana. Dog negotiable with pet rent and fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5205727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E have any available units?
7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E have?
Some of 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E currently offering any rent specials?
7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E is pet friendly.
Does 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E offer parking?
Yes, 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E offers parking.
Does 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E have a pool?
Yes, 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E has a pool.
Does 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E have accessible units?
No, 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E does not have accessible units.
Does 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7256 S Xenia Circle Unit #E does not have units with air conditioning.

