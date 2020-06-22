7195 S Gaylord St E12

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

3 blocks to Streets at Southglen - Property Id: 229332



Walking distance to The Streets at SouthGlenn! Bright and spacious unfurnished 3 bedroom condo with 1345 square feet. 2 remodeled bathrooms in this open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen with upgraded cabinets, new counter and backsplash plus pantry in addition to separate dining area off living room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and abundance of natural light. Additional storage unit just outside your front door. Community pool. 1st floor unit has no foot traffic passing by your windows. Private fenced patio with gate access to secluded grassy area. Gas heating, water, sewer and trash snow removal paid by landlord. Tenant pays own electric. New washer and dryer. Easy access to I-25 and C- 470. Great location close to parks, trails, Highline Canal, South Suburban Parks and Rec, shopping, restaurants, movie theater and summer concerts. Littleton School District, Arapahoe High School within walking distance. Schedule tour now!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229332

Property Id 229332



(RLNE5589332)