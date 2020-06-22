All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7195 S Gaylord St E12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7195 S Gaylord St E12
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

7195 S Gaylord St E12

7195 South Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Southglenn
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7195 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
3 blocks to Streets at Southglen - Property Id: 229332

Walking distance to The Streets at SouthGlenn! Bright and spacious unfurnished 3 bedroom condo with 1345 square feet. 2 remodeled bathrooms in this open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen with upgraded cabinets, new counter and backsplash plus pantry in addition to separate dining area off living room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and abundance of natural light. Additional storage unit just outside your front door. Community pool. 1st floor unit has no foot traffic passing by your windows. Private fenced patio with gate access to secluded grassy area. Gas heating, water, sewer and trash snow removal paid by landlord. Tenant pays own electric. New washer and dryer. Easy access to I-25 and C- 470. Great location close to parks, trails, Highline Canal, South Suburban Parks and Rec, shopping, restaurants, movie theater and summer concerts. Littleton School District, Arapahoe High School within walking distance. Schedule tour now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229332
Property Id 229332

(RLNE5589332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7195 S Gaylord St E12 have any available units?
7195 S Gaylord St E12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7195 S Gaylord St E12 have?
Some of 7195 S Gaylord St E12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7195 S Gaylord St E12 currently offering any rent specials?
7195 S Gaylord St E12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7195 S Gaylord St E12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7195 S Gaylord St E12 is pet friendly.
Does 7195 S Gaylord St E12 offer parking?
No, 7195 S Gaylord St E12 does not offer parking.
Does 7195 S Gaylord St E12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7195 S Gaylord St E12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7195 S Gaylord St E12 have a pool?
Yes, 7195 S Gaylord St E12 has a pool.
Does 7195 S Gaylord St E12 have accessible units?
No, 7195 S Gaylord St E12 does not have accessible units.
Does 7195 S Gaylord St E12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7195 S Gaylord St E12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7195 S Gaylord St E12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7195 S Gaylord St E12 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs